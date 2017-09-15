MUST SEE: Full rainbow at the Grand Canyon - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

MUST SEE: Full rainbow at the Grand Canyon

Posted:

(WQOW) -- Wednesday was a very lucky day for visitors at the Grand Canyon.

The National Park Service says those at the south rim of the monument were able to see a full rainbow! It looked almost like a full circle, and it was very bright and vivid! So, not only did those visitors get to see the Grand Canyon, but also an amazing rainbow!

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.