MUST SEE: Full rainbow at the Grand Canyon

(WQOW) -- Wednesday was a very lucky day for visitors at the Grand Canyon.
The National Park Service says those at the south rim of the monument were able to see a full rainbow! It looked almost like a full circle, and it was very bright and vivid! So, not only did those visitors get to see the Grand Canyon, but also an amazing rainbow!
