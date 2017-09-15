Adopt-A-Pet: Artemis & Thaddeus

Meet our Pets of the Day: Artemis & Thaddeus!

Both these two are just kittens, 7 months old! Artemis is a spayed female, domestic shorthair mix. Thaddeus is a neutered male, domestic shorthair mix. It would be really great if the two were adopted together, they are just great together and have just always been around each other. They are both very sweet, but they've been overlooked because they walk a little funny and are kind of clumsy. Veterinarians believe they have a neurological defect, but that won't stop them from living life just fine.

If you're interested in Artemis & Thaddeus, contact the Dunn County Humane Society.

The shelter also has a fundraising event coming up: Dunn County Humane Society’s Fall Rummage & Bake Sale