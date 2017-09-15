9/15: Events at the Heyde Center for the Arts

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- Several shows are set for the next few weeks at the Heyde Center for the Arts, and Daybreak has the details.

An Evening with Michael Perry "Have I told you this before…?"

Friday, September 29 at 7:30 p.m.

A warm welcome back to New York Times bestselling author, humorist and radio show host Michael Perry who returns to the Heyde Center with a new batch of humorous and heartfelt stories based on his life in rural Wisconsin. As his many loyal fans will attest, he is also a spot-on entertainer. Prior shows have sold out, so get those tickets early.

Books and CDs will be available. Admission: adults $15, seniors $14, youth $8



Mark Lundholm - Recovery Comedy

Saturday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Clean and sober since 1988, Mark Lundholm is a former criminal, mental patient, homeless wino, resident in a halfway house who started poking fun at the insanity his life had become. This process continued and gained momentum, and in a short time an incredibly talented and energetic entertainer emerged. Beginning with a successful stand-up comedy career through 50 states and 10 foreign countries, this comic's "drank there, used that" style of humor is now so much more than a comedy show. The performance given by Mark Lundholm is a thought-provoking journey through a man's decline and his subsequent ascension. Mark details his battles with addiction in a clever manner that is sometimes shocking, often heartwarming, and unceasingly honest.

Admission: adults $20, seniors $19, youth $15



Dueling Dummies - David Malmberg

Friday, October 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Comedy, voice tossing, storytelling, and music - a veritable cornucopia of entertainment that will keep you talking and laughing for some time to come. The wisecracking antics of the lovable Simon Spencer, America's grouchiest farmer, Leonard Cribble, and the totally clueless Lars Gunderson, provide one sizzling laugh after another. For over 20 years, David Malmberg has crisscrossed the country with his ventriloquism and music show, working with entertainment greats like Merle Haggard, Mary Chapin Carpenter, The Statler Brothers, and Glen Campbell.

Admission: Adults $13, Seniors $12, Youth $6