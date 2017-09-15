1 killed in crash with semi in Trempealeau Co.

Town of Arcadia (WQOW) - One person was killed an early morning crash Friday. It happened shortly before 3 a.m.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Department, a semi was driving south on Highway 93 a half mile south of County Road G in the Town of Arcadia.

Officials say the semi pulled into the northbound lane to pass a vehicle when another car approached in the northbound lane. The semi and car then collided.

The sheriff's department says the driver of the car was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the semi and other vehicle were not hurt.

The name of the person killed is not being released at this time.