1 killed in crash with semi in Trempealeau Co. - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

1 killed in crash with semi in Trempealeau Co.

Posted:
By Aaron Rhody, Daybreak Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

Town of Arcadia (WQOW) - One person was killed an early morning crash Friday. It happened shortly before 3 a.m.  

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Department, a semi was driving south on Highway 93 a half mile south of County Road G in the Town of Arcadia. 

Officials say the semi pulled into the northbound lane to pass a vehicle when another car approached in the northbound lane. The semi and car then collided.

The sheriff's department says the driver of the car was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the semi and other vehicle were not hurt. 

The name of the person killed is not being released at this time.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.