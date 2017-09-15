UPDATE: Victim of Trempealeau Co. crash identified

UPDATE (WQOW) -- The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Department has identified the person killed after colliding with a semi early Friday morning.



They said Brian K. Stankey, 60, from Trempealeau, died at the scene of the crash on Highway 93 in the Town of Arcadia.



Officials said a semi was driving south on Highway 93 a half mile south of County Road G shortly before 3 a.m. They said the semi pulled into the northbound lane to pass a vehicle when Stankey's car approached in the northbound lane. The semi and car then collided.



The Sheriff's Department also identified the semi driver as Aaron L. Lieder, 26, from Sparta, Wisconsin. They said he wasn't hurt in the crash.

Posted: Friday, Sept. 15 9:25 a.m.

