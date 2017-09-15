Gordy's closes 2 more Eau Claire locations

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Two more Gordy's Market locations closed sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning, both in Eau Claire. The two stores that closed were the Birch Street location and the store on Eau Claire's northwest side off of North Clairemont Ave.

Customers who showed up were greeted by a notice saying the stores are officially closed, but to expect a new Festival Foods coming soon.

News 18 previously reported when Gordy's Market closed three other stores in northwest Wisconsin, including Hayward, Chippewa Commons in Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire. Shortly after, News 18 reported Festival Foods signed a definitive agreement to purchase three Gordy's Market stores in Eau Claire and Tomah. At the end of August, Gordy's Market closed "underperforming" stores in Richland Center, Spencer and Stanley. According to their website, there is only one Gordy's Market store in each of those cities.

The Gordy's Market in the Shopko plaza remains open as of Friday at 11:00 a.m.