Eau Claire health officials, officers searching for dog that bit woman at dog park

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Health officials and local officers are looking for a dog that bit a woman at a dog park located near Eau Claire's south side.

On Tuesday, September 12, between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., authorities received a report of a dog that bit a woman at the Eau Claire County dog park, located on House Road.

Police said the victim described the dog as a black/brown, medium to large sized German Shepherd.

Health officials said the health and rabies status of the dog needs to be determined. If you have information about the animal, please call the Eau Claire Communications Center at 715-839-4972.