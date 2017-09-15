Northstar Middle School students wear hats for Harvey relief

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Normally, wearing hats isn't allowed at Northstar Middle School in Eau Claire but Friday was an exception.

Northstar students were allowed to wear hats Friday, if they donated a dollar to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. The school sponsored a Houston elementary school via Twitter.

Student River Bergh told News 18 "I feel kind of honored to be able to support people all the way down in Texas that are in trouble."

Molly Obrycki said "I feel great helping out the people that need our help."

Northwoods Elementary School will have its 'Hats for Harvey' event next Friday.