15th annual Oktoberfest underway in Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - The 15th annual Oktoberfest in Chippewa Falls kicked off Friday.

The weekend long event started at noon with the 'Golden Keg' processional from Leinenkugel brewery to the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. The event features entertainers, vendors, authentic German food and plenty of dancing for all in attendance.



"All of the different family fun Oktoberfest activities are underway and we're very excited just to see the community come together and enjoy the celebration that we've worked so hard for," Maranda Mahr with the Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce said.

Weekend wristbands and daily passes can be bought at the gate or the Chippewa Falls Visitors Center.