Eau Claire orchard makes apple picking accessible for all

Owners of a local apple orchard are making their appealing apples accessible for all this season.

Apple pickers in wheel chairs can pick their favorite fruit after Leffel Roots Apple Orchard added a ramp and 1,000 square foot deck to their land.

The deck is surrounded by bushels of 18 foot apple trees which are known as "dwarf trees." The trees are short enough for someone in a wheel chair to pick apples on their own.

Jim and Laura Leffel decided the handicapped accessible apple picking deck was a good idea because they noticed some of their guests in the past, had a difficult time physically reaching for the apples. The apple enthusiasts told News 18, the deck has been a hit so far this season.

"We've had groups come out, we even had an individual yesterday, her name was Charity and just to seeing how excited she was to pick her own apple, it warms your heart. It was really great. She was so excited she picked the apples by herself," Jim Leffel said.

On Saturday, September 15th, there's a ribbon-cutting for the new deck.

Leffel Roots Apple Orchard is open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.