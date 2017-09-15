Eau Claire burglary suspect charged with soliciting arsonist to distract police

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The man accused of burglarizing five Eau Claire cell phone stores, now faces new arson charges.



Davy Cole, of Eau Claire, is accused of burglaries at three Verizon stores in Eau Claire, as well as a Sprint PCS store and a T-Mobile store. Those incidents took place across May and June. In new charges filed Friday, Cole is charged with soliciting a minor to start two house fires to distract police during the burglaries.



RELATED: Eau Claire police: One person involved in house, garage fires

According to the complaint, the first fire took place on May 7 around 5:45 a.m. at 603 Franklin St. in Eau Claire. Officials say the fire caused $15,000 in damages. Around the same time, police were called to a burglary at the Verizon store on South Hastings Way in Eau Claire.



RELATED: Suspects charged in Eau Claire area phone store burglaries



On May 18, the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a house fire at 1022 Summit Street. Officials say that fire caused $26,000 in damages. That same morning, burglaries were reported at both the Sprint PCS store on Gateway Dr. in Eau Claire, as well as the T-Mobile store on South Hastings Way in Eau Claire.



Cole now faces five felony charges of burglary, as well as two felony charges of solicitation of arson of a building. If convicted on all counts, the maximum sentence is 142 years and six months in jail.

In a separate case, Cole faces felony armed robbery charges following an April robbery at the Domino's on North Clairemont Ave. in Eau Claire.