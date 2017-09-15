Man convicted of robbing an Eau Claire pizza place will spend 1 year in jail

UPDATE:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - One of the men convicted of robbing an Eau Claire pizza place will spend one year in jail.

Judge William Gabler also ordered Davy Cole to spend 10 years on probation. Police said Cole drove the getaway car in the April 2017 armed robbery of the Domino's on North Clairemont.

Anthony Plumley was sentenced last year to seven months in jail for his role in the armed robbery. Derrick Rapley will be sentenced next month.

Cole has yet to go to trial on charges of sexually assaulting or exploiting seven teenage girls, and for taking part in the burglary of several area cell phone stores.



Cole will be sentenced in April. He also faces separate charges of burglarizing five Eau Claire cell phone stores, and 17 sex crimes, ranging from child sexual assault, trafficking, and child porn. He'll return to court in that case next month.

October 2017

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The man accused of burglarizing five Eau Claire cell phone stores, now faces new arson charges.



Davy Cole, of Eau Claire, is accused of burglaries at three Verizon stores in Eau Claire, as well as a Sprint PCS store and a T-Mobile store. Those incidents took place across May and June. In new charges filed Friday, Cole is charged with soliciting a minor to start two house fires to distract police during the burglaries.



According to the complaint, the first fire took place on May 7 around 5:45 a.m. at 603 Franklin St. in Eau Claire. Officials say the fire caused $15,000 in damages. Around the same time, police were called to a burglary at the Verizon store on South Hastings Way in Eau Claire.



On May 18, the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a house fire at 1022 Summit Street. Officials say that fire caused $26,000 in damages. That same morning, burglaries were reported at both the Sprint PCS store on Gateway Dr. in Eau Claire, as well as the T-Mobile store on South Hastings Way in Eau Claire.



Cole now faces five felony charges of burglary, as well as two felony charges of solicitation of arson of a building. If convicted on all counts, the maximum sentence is 142 years and six months in jail.

In a separate case, Cole faces felony armed robbery charges following an April robbery at the Domino's on North Clairemont Ave. in Eau Claire.