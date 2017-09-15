College Sports - Friday

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Nike/Eastbay Fall Classic
GUSTAVUS ADOLPHUS (MN) 3
UW-EAU CLAIRE 0
25-22, 25-20, 25-21
Blugolds: 4-5
Saturday: UWEC vs. Concordia-Moorhead, 10:00 A.M.,
UWEC vs. University of Chicago, 2:00 P.M.
Non-Conference
BETHEL (MN) 3
UW-STOUT 1
24-26, 25-13, 25-21, 25-22
Blue Devils: 4-5
