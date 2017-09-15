College Sports - Friday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

College Sports - Friday

Posted:
By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
UWEC drops a match to 14th-ranked Gustavus UWEC drops a match to 14th-ranked Gustavus

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Nike/Eastbay Fall Classic

GUSTAVUS ADOLPHUS (MN)   3
UW-EAU CLAIRE   0
25-22, 25-20, 25-21
Blugolds: 4-5

Saturday: UWEC vs. Concordia-Moorhead, 10:00 A.M., 
UWEC vs. University of Chicago, 2:00 P.M.
 

Non-Conference

BETHEL (MN)   3
UW-STOUT   1
24-26, 25-13, 25-21, 25-22
Blue Devils: 4-5

