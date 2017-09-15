J.J. Watt raises nearly $37 million for Hurricane Harvey relief

Houston (WISN) -- J.J. Watt has raised almost $37 million for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Watt's online fundraising site was suppose to close at 5 p.m. The total raised at that time was 35,882,489. His original goal was $200,000.

At 5:15 p.m., the total went up to $36,952,139.

The Pewaukee native and Houston Texans star launched the effort almost three weeks ago right after the storm flooded Houston.

Watt told the NFL Network there just wasn't one story that inspired him.

"It's just how many stories were so close to me. It was the cafeteria workers at our stadium who helped serve our food every single day. One lost her whole house and her car, and the other one lost her house. It's teammates that had 2 feet of water in their house when we got home. Their families had to be evacuated out of their house. The street over from my street was an evacuation zone," he said.

Watt and his teammates have already handed out one round of supplies to hurricane victims.

He said he's working with organizations in Houston to figure out how to distribute the rest of the money.