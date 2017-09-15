Body found at site of Madison home explosion - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Body found at site of Madison home explosion

Posted:

Madison (WKOW) -- Madison Fire Chief Steven Davis says a body was found at the site of a home that exploded Wednesday afternoon in the southwest part of the city.

Davis says the body was found around 9:00 a.m. Friday morning and his teams have suspended their investigative work while the medical examiner is at the site.

Davis previously said authorities had spoken to a homeowner, but he confirmed Thursday afternoon one person was unaccounted for.

The cause of the explosion and resulting fire is still not known.

