Body found at site of Madison home explosion

Madison (WKOW) -- Madison Fire Chief Steven Davis says a body was found at the site of a home that exploded Wednesday afternoon in the southwest part of the city.

Davis says the body was found around 9:00 a.m. Friday morning and his teams have suspended their investigative work while the medical examiner is at the site.

Davis previously said authorities had spoken to a homeowner, but he confirmed Thursday afternoon one person was unaccounted for.

The cause of the explosion and resulting fire is still not known.