Life-threatening injuries for Tomah man who fell out of pickup

Tomah (WXOW) -- An investigation continues into what happened when a rural Tomah man fell out of the bed of a pickup truck early Friday morning. 

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said that they received a 911 call from Tomah Memorial Hospital at 3:54 a.m. that the person had fallen and hit his head on the pavement.

The statement said a pickup driven by 21-year-old Dylan Kobel of rural Tomah, was headed east on Highway 16 near Hawthorne Road when passenger Dustin Yenter, 23, fell from the truck.

A private vehicle took Yenter to Tomah Memorial Hospital. He was later transferred to a La Crosse hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

The sheriff's office said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the accident. 

