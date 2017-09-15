Packers open Titletown Park with activities, ceremony

Green Bay (WBAY) -- Titletown Park opened Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration.

The Green Bay Packers invited the public to check out the new park, located off Ridge Road immediately west of the stadium. It's part of the Titletown District development near Lambeau Field.

"We are excited for Titletown generally, but this part of it, to me, is going to be the most impactful for our community," says Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy. "It is free to use and adding an amenity that is special and really making a big difference in the long run for this community."

The grand opening features live music, face painting, shuffleboard, bean bag toss, and a giant Jenga-style game.

Titletown Park will feature a number of activities for the public throughout the year, including everything from exercise and wellness classes to chess lessons. There's a large playground and a sports field.

Coming this fall: the tubing hill and a bistro called 46 Below. That's a reference to the wind chill during the 1967 Ice Bowl NFL Championship game.

There's also an event space on the second level that will be called Rockwood Terrace. That's a reference to Rockwood Lodge that the Packers used as a training facility used during the 1940s.