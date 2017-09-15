Servpro of Eau Claire sending technicians to help clean up Irma - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Servpro of Eau Claire sending technicians to help clean up Irma

By Stephen Kelley, Evening Anchor
Eau Claire (WQOW) -- An Eau Claire company is headed to Florida, to help dry up the rain-soaked state.

Servpro of Eau Claire packed up a trailer with equipment and supplies on Friday. Four employees will leave Saturday morning and expect to help those affected by Irma for three weeks. Already, the company's owner says they have a full schedule.

"Everything is considered sewer in a loss like this because the sewer system backs up. So usually it's demolitions to rip up and dry down, decontamination, things of that nature," said Tom Hanaman, owner of Servpro of Eau Claire.

Because the employees do not know what supplies will be available in Florida, the trailer is also loaded with food and water.

