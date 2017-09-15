State lawmakers pass Wisconsin budget 2017-19, two months late

The Wisconsin State Senate has passed the 2017-19 budget, two months after it was due.
The $76 billion budget passed in a 19-14 vote at about 9 Friday night. Its passage was in question earlier in the week when some senators said they'd withhold support until changes were made. Three of them changed their minds after a meeting with Governor Walker Friday.
This is the latest budget passage in Wisconsin since 2007.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.