State lawmakers pass Wisconsin budget 2017-19, two months late

By Savanna Tomei, Evening Anchor
The Wisconsin State Senate has passed the 2017-19 budget, two months after it was due. 

The $76 billion budget passed in a 19-14 vote at about 9 Friday night. Its passage was in question earlier in the week when some senators said they'd withhold support until changes were made. Three of them changed their minds after a meeting with Governor Walker Friday. 

This is the latest budget passage in Wisconsin since 2007. 

