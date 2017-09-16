Stanley tosses 2 TDs as Iowa tops North Texas

By LUKE MEREDITH

AP Sports Writer

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -- Nate Stanley threw for 197 yards and a pair of touchdowns and Iowa overwhelmed North Texas 31-14 on Saturday to finish the non-conference season unbeaten.



Freshman Ivory Kelly-Martin added 74 yards rushing and two TDs for the Hawkeyes (3-0), who played most of the second half without running backs Akrum Wadley and James Butler. Iowa pulled ahead 17-14 on a 23-yard TD pass from Stanley to Noah Fant -- on fourth down and 5 -- late in the third quarter. Kelly-Martin added a 2-yard touchdown, the first of his career, with 8:16 left to cap a drive that covered 87 yards and burned nearly nine minutes. Kelly-Martin also scored a 6-yard TD run with 1:47 to go.



But the Hawkeyes will be left to hope that Wadley (right leg) and Butler (right elbow) won't miss extended time. Wadley and Butler, a Nevada transfer, entered 2017 as the only duo in the country to each rush for over 1,000 yards last season.



Mason Fine threw for 167 yards for North Texas (1-2), which dropped its second straight.



THE TAKEAWAY

IOWA: Though the final score wasn't close, this wasn't how the Hawkeyes wanted to look with No. 5 Penn State coming to town next week. A fumble and a premature celebration by Wadley cost Iowa a pair of touchdowns, and a rash of penalties helped North Texas score and take the lead at halftime. Still, the Hawkeyes defense pitched a shutout in the second half and their running game showed promise even without Wadley or Butler.



NORTH TEXAS: After getting embarrassed by instate rival SMU, the Mean Green responded by scaring Iowa for about 50 minutes. Fine proved to be a handful at times for Iowa's defense, as was Jeffrey Wilson on a 41-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. If North Texas can play like this in Conference USA, a bowl trip isn't out of the question.



UP NEXT

Iowa hosts Penn State on Sept. 23.

North Texas hosts Alabama-Birmingham on Saturday.

