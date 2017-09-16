Hundreds come out for Eau Claire's 7th annual Out of the Darkness walk

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States and it impacts people right here in Eau Claire.

More than 1,000 people participated in Eau Claire's 7th annual Out of the Darkness Walk Saturday in Carson Park. Families and friends of those who have lost loved ones walked to raise money for research on how to prevent suicide.

The event was organized by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, which hosts several walks around the country each year. Organizers said it's hard to quantify what this walk means to those who have experienced suicide in their family.

“Very important, it provides an opportunity to lend our voice to those who are saying we need to stop suicide, but also provides us an opportunity to feel supported, to feel cared about, and to share,” Karlene Phillips, the chairperson for the walk, told News 18.

The goal for the walk was to raise $20,000. Organizers said they nearly doubled that goal and brought in close to $40,000.