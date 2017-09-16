WI DNR seeks input on local deer populations

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Another bow hunting season kicked off Saturday. Though changes could be coming to deer management as soon as next season and your voice could make a difference.



People have until Friday, September 22 to give their input on deer populations where they live. Follow the link to join the conversation.



The Department of Natural Resources is collecting data and will use it to determine management zones for the next three years. Current recommendations are to maintain the deer population in the Chippewa Valley, while increasing the herd in areas south of Eau Claire, like Augusta.



"Anybody from the public can look at the recommendation that their local council made and they can weigh in and provide feedback on what that recommendation is," Bill Hogseth, with the WI DNR, told News 18. "Whether they agree with it or disagree with it and be a part of the process for local deer management decisions."



The DNR is also considering easing hunting restrictions in parts of Eau Claire and Altoona. That way they can curb destruction, like car crashes and vegetation damage.