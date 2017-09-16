Menomonie Market hosts farm tour in Osseo

Osseo (WQOW) -- Are you interested to see where your food comes from? Or maybe you want to get to know the people who provide it for you. On Saturday, about 25 people from the Chippewa Valley were given that opportunity.

The Menomomie Market offers a charter bus that tours farms to promote local farming. One of several farms on Saturday's tour was the Deutsch Farm in Osseo. The family run farm said they were happy to show people where their local dairy and meat products come from.

Those on the tour said they enjoyed visiting the variety of different farms in the area that provide different items to the community.

“I think people are really interest in the education aspect of it. It's important to them to be connected to their farmers , and be connected with where their food is coming from,” Becca Kleist, the outreach and education coordinator for Menomonie Market, told News 18.

Kleist said, though Menomonie Market hasn't been able to host a farm tour every year in the past, they hope to do it at least every other year going forward.