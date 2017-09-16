Eau Claire hosts first of its kind fitness exposition

The first-ever Kimbentley Fit Expo brought fitness, fashion, food and fun to Eau Claire's Indoor Sports Center on Saturday.

There people of all skill levels could participate in free interactive fitness classes and workshops. A hundred booths featuring various health and wellness-related organizations were also on hand. They offered advice and opportunities to help individuals shape a healthier lifestyle.

Professional health and fitness experts also showcased weight loss, medical care, wellness programs, healthy eating and, of course, exercise.

"Small steps turns into big changes, and that's kind of the 'motto of the day,' I guess," said Kim Larsen, curator of the expo. "Just take that small step. And walking in these doors can be that small step."

The staff there told News 18 that the number of guests on Saturday exceeded expectations. They say lines formed outside of the center prior to the expo.

This was the first fitness exposition for Eau Claire, but organizers are optimistic that it will not be the last.