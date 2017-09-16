'Bubba Ride' in Elk Mound raises money for the Special Olympics

Elk Mound (WQOW) -- On Saturday, hundreds of riders and horses took to the trails in Elk Mound, in memory of eight-year-old Dakota Harnisch.

Dakota passed away from cerebral palsy in 2004. In honor of his son, Mark Harnisch and his family created Bubba Ride, a trail ride fundraiser for the Special Olympics.

"When [Dakota] was little, he was pretty chunky. And we just kind of nicknamed him Bubba. And it just worked out really well to just call it Bubba Ride," said Mark Harnisch. "So, it's kind of stuck and through the years it has become pretty big."

Since 2006, the event has grown to 500 horses and $10,000 worth of donations, making sure that Dakota will continue to be honored for years to come.