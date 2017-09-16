Confederate controversy leads to protest in Langlade Co.

Elcho, WI (WAOW) -- Dozens gathered at the Elcho Pavilion Saturday evening to voice their support of anti-hate.

Earlier this week, 15-year-old Samantha Denamur went to her principal after seeing a classmate with a Confederate flag sweatshirt.

The teen has since received much backlash, including several pop ups of the confederate flag around town.

"I do think it's really sad that people are so hateful," said Denamur's older sister, Brenna.

Later in the week, a Confederate flag was seen flying in the morning above Elcho High School.

"Unfortunately I think in this political climate it's what I would expect," said Emily Struckenbruck, of Wausau.

Saturday, several stood up to support Denamur saying the past is the past, as the group is looking to the future.

"We must act, we must speak loudly but we must speak with love," said member of People for the Power of Love, Chris Norfleet.

"I just needed to come up here today and just say I stand with you Samantha," said Struckenbruck.

Denamur's sister, Brenna taking time away from college to stand alongside her younger sibling.

"Even if it did stand for something different at one point, now it stands for something hateful and that's what matters," said Brenna.

Deputies from the Langlade County Sheriff's Department were at the event in case of disruption.