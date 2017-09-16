Beer truck crashes into Milwaukee home

Milwaukee (WISN) -- A woman sitting in her living room was hit by a semi that came crashing into her home. The semi hauling beer hit the home near 76th and Hampton on Milwaukee’s northwest side around 10:45 Friday night.

The remnants of the crash were still very visible on Saturday morning. Tire marks in the street indicate the path of the semi as it hopped the curb and drove over CheChee Williams’ front yard. Williams had just sat down in her living room with some popcorn to watch TV when it happened. The moments before the crash were caught on a neighbor’s surveillance camera.



“I heard it hit the house and I hit the floor, I guess it throwed me,” said Williams. “When I looked again I saw the front end of the truck and it seemed like it was still coming so the only thing I could think of was to get my dogs and get out of here,”



The semi took out the front wall of Williams’ living room. She says she’s a little sore and has some cuts and bruises but no broken bones or serious injuries. She says she’s lucky to be alive. Police believe the driver of the semi may have fallen asleep behind the wheel.



“Now she has to start all over again, from something that could have been avoided,” said Williams’ niece Anita Bentley. “If you just pull over, take five minutes, take a power nap or whatever you need to do. But I'm just praising God that my auntie is OK and the house is still standing and it's fixable,”



The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and later released, according to Barry Trucking. No word tonight on if that driver will face any charges.