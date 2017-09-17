Blushing brides visit the Impressions Bridal and Health Expo in Eau Claire

Blushing soon-to-be brides and women of all ages enjoyed looking at exhibits featured at the Impressions Health and Bridal Fair in Eau Claire on Sunday.

From cupcakes and wedding venues to fitness and health products, there were more than 100 exhibits for guests to stop by and visit.

Event Promoter, Lisa Gill said the expo is a great way to promote local businesses many women in the Chippewa Valley care about.

"There are not a whole lot of big events where you can get all of the local providers of services under one roof, so this is really a great one stop shop for women to get all kinds of information for their wedding day or just any day that they're looking to feel beautiful and healthy," Gill said.

This was the 12th year of the Bridal Expo and the 2nd year of the Women's Health Expo. By combining the events together, Gill said the popularity of the day increased tremendously over the past two years.

Gill says about 1,000 guests visited the expo on Sunday.