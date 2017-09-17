Oktoberfest wraps up its 15th year in Chippewa Falls

Oktoberfest celebrated its 15th year in the Chippewa Valley with another bout of German festivities in Chippewa Falls over the weekend.

Nearly 700 individuals poured through the front gates two hours before Sunday's festivities, including music, food, kite-making, magicians and more, began.

"To see young and old alike having fun together, that's what it's about," said Cheryl Scheidler, an Oktoberfest volunteer. "It's about that family bond and bringing back our heritage.



"We don't need ear-buds and we don't need I-pads and all of the technical means of today's society," she told News 18. "Sure, we can have it during the week, but on a weekend, it's about this."

Event organizers told News 18 that Oktoberfest attendance is up, with more than 10,000 guests accounted for this weekend.