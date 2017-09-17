The Army Corps of Engineers celebrates in Spring Valley

Spring Valley (WQOW) -- The St. Paul District Army Corps of Engineers had more than one reason to celebrate Sunday in Spring Valley. Not only did they debut their newly renovated interpretive center, it was also the anniversary of the 50th Dam Days Grand Parade.

The parade honors the Eau Galle Dam, the largest earthen dam east of the Mississippi according to the Corps. The dam was built after a flood in 1942. The result was a lake and park that draws tourist to the area, which helps strengthen the local economy.

The renovated interpretive center will allow the Corps to increase educational outreach to campers. Children will now have more of an opportunity to learn about topics pertaining to the environment and water safety.

"It helps the community understand the history of the Corps, and the history of the Corps in relation to Spring Valley and the surrounding areas," Col. Sam Calkins told News 18. "And it gives some information about history even dating back thousands of years to the original Native American settlers here. Some of the early industry, the timber industry in the area. Link that into what the Corps is doing here running the recreation area here at the Eau Galle Dam."

The Army Corps hopes that the renovated center will help to draw even more people out to the park.