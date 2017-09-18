Hornibrook leads Wisconsin past BYU

Madison (WQOW) -- In the college ranks, after Saturday's action, the Badgers move up a spot back to 9th in this week's AP top 25. Wisconsin topped BYU on the road 40-6, and they got a stellar performance from their quarterback.

Alex Hornibrook finished the game with a school record for completion percentage, 18 of 19 for 256 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also led the Badgers to a score on 6 of their 8 drives - their most consistent performance this season.

"Coming in on film, we knew that we had to play our best game, and I thought in many ways that we did," Wisconsin Head Coach Paul Chryst says, "Alex was really sharp, he was seeing things clean and it's a combination. Guys made some plays and made some things happen."

"It seemed like everybody was locked in. It just seemed like a different energy on the field a little bit," Hornibrook explains, "I was glad that we saw our receivers have a great game, our running backs, our O-line and it just felt good as an offense."

Wisconsin has a bye week next weekend, they will next host Northwestern on September 30th.