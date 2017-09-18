MUST SEE: 11-year-old mows White House lawn

(WQOW) -- Maybe you've seen this Must See Moment already ...
President Trump invited an 11-year-old boy to mow the White House lawn, after he wrote a letter to Trump, asking to do so! Apparently the boy started his own business mowing neighbors' lawns, and the President took him up on the offer. The White House says the boy "embodies the enterprising and ambitious spirit of America".
