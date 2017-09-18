Adopt-A-Pet: Niro

Meet our Pet of the Day: Niro!

Niro is a Caucasian Mountain Dog mix. Niro is five years old, he's already neutered and he's good to go. He has great, big feet. He's a big one, 123 pounds they say. He gets along with everybody, he's very friendly, and he would make a great addition to any family. You'll just need to be strong enough to handle him, but he's still a sweet guy.

If you're interested in Niro, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Dunn County Humane Society.