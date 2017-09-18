9/18: International Fall Festival

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The ever-popular International Fall Festival is coming up this weekend.

The festival is set for Saturday, September 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with the Parade of Nations starting at 3:00 p.m. There will also be the Sculpture Tour Winner Announcement at 2:45 p.m., and even a cotton candy eating contest at 3:30 p.m.

There's expected to be over to 100 exhibitors, vendors, organizations, businesses, non-profits that are all internationally focused. Of course, don't forget about the food, which is from cultures and countries from all over!

Besides the parade, there are individual performances planned. Ballet, martial arts, Klezmazel, Korean Dance, and a Pinata breaking!

There will also be plenty of activities for all ages!

