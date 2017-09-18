Walker signs $3 billion Foxconn incentive package

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker signed a $3 billion incentive package for electronics giant Foxconn Technology Group.

Walker signed the bill on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, at Gateway Technical College near Racine. That southeast part of Wisconsin is where the Taiwan-based company plans to build a massive display-screen manufacturing plant that could thousands of people.

The incentive package is the largest in U.S. history offered by a state to a foreign corporation. It's 10 times larger than any previous state incentive in Wisconsin.

Foxconn could only get the full $3 billion if it invests $10 billion on the project and employs 13,000 workers.

The package won bipartisan legislative approval, but critics say Wisconsin is offering too much without enough guarantees if Foxconn doesn't follow through.

Gov. Scott Walker is laying out a vague timeline for Foxconn Technology Group's plans to open a flat-screen plant in southeastern Wisconsin.

Walker is scheduled to sign a $3 billion incentives package for the Taiwanese manufacturer Monday afternoon at Gateway Technical College near Racine. He told WTMJ-AM radio Monday that the company could announce the location of the plant in the coming weeks.

He said Foxconn and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation expect to agree on a contract to execute the incentives package by the beginning of October, with groundbreaking for the plant expected this spring. He says the plant should be open by 2020.

He said he's not worried about opposition to the incentives package. Critics have ripped a provision in the bill that would send appeals of any legal challenge straight to the state Supreme Court, which leans conservative. Walker insisted the package is constitutional.

