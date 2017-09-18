Stanley Correctional Institution not on lock down, DOC representative says

Stanley (WQOW) - A few viewers reached out to News 18 about a western Wisconsin prison, which they thought was under lock down.

On Monday morning, News 18 reached out to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections about the tip. A representative with the DOC said the Stanley Correctional Institution was not on lock down, rather it was on "modified movement due to operational needs."

The DOC representative said inmates were able to move throughout the prison for certain activities and jobs, like food service and maintenance, as well as health services, unit visits and psychological service visits.