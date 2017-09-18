Appeals court: Minneapolis employers must provide sick leave - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Appeals court: Minneapolis employers must provide sick leave

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A Minnesota appeals court has ruled employers in Minneapolis still have to provide paid sick leave for their workers.

The ruling filed Monday affirms a January ruling in Hennepin County District Court which said the city could require only Minneapolis-based companies to comply with a sick leave ordinance. The Star Tribune says the city appealed that part of the ruling.

The local law which took effect in July allows employees to earn one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked, up to 48 hours a year. The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce filed a lawsuit against the city last year, arguing state law pre-empts the ordinance. The chamber appealed the January ruling which allowed the city to proceed with the ordinance.

