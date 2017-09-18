Appeals court: Minneapolis employers must provide sick leave

An Army spokesman says eight soldiers have been injured during a training exercise on Fort Bragg

The New York Police Department has released bodycam footage of the first fatal police encounter captured on the devices since officers started wearing them this year

Six NASA-backed space psychology research subjects are set to emerge Sunday after eight months of isolation together in a Mars-like habitat on a remote Hawaii Volcano

Rihanna played the role of slick bartender at her charity event, encouraging the audience to drink up and donate money to her foundation at the same time

This week in odd news: Britain launches 'sewer war;' Thieves take SUV pulling U-Haul with a casket inside; One home, two tabby records.

St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night

The U.S. military flew advanced bombers and stealth jets over the Korean Peninsula and near Japan in drills with South Korean and Japanese warplanes on Monday, three days after North Korea fired a missile over Japan

A 23-year-old white man whom police call a "person of interest" in the fatal shootings of two black men in Baton Rouge has been released from jail after his arrest on drug charges.

Six immigrants brought to the United States as children who became teachers, graduate students and a lawyer are suing the Trump administration over its decision to end a program shielding them from deportation.

Court documents say guns, ammunition, and a Molotov cocktail were seized last week from the home of a Washington state high school sophomore accused of fatally shooting a classmate and wounding three other students.

Police documents show a Utah officer caught on video dragging a nurse from a hospital and putting her in handcuffs had previously been reprimanded for sexually harassing a female co-worker.

A photographer from Wisconsin believed to be the first female American journalist killed in a war has become an honorary Marine.

A U.S. government hotline received three reports of spills at a heavily polluted Superfund toxic waste site near Houston after Harvey flooding, and aerial photographs appear to show black-colored water surrounding the waste site, flowing out a bayou.

Gov. Scott Walker signed a $3 billion incentive package Monday for Foxconn Technology Group to build a flat-screen plant in southeastern Wisconsin, a deal he says will provide thousands of jobs for generations.

What started as a fun throwaway line at the Emmy Awards has turned into an unexpected flood of attention for the Washington DC public school system.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A Minnesota appeals court has ruled employers in Minneapolis still have to provide paid sick leave for their workers.

The ruling filed Monday affirms a January ruling in Hennepin County District Court which said the city could require only Minneapolis-based companies to comply with a sick leave ordinance. The Star Tribune says the city appealed that part of the ruling.

The local law which took effect in July allows employees to earn one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked, up to 48 hours a year. The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce filed a lawsuit against the city last year, arguing state law pre-empts the ordinance. The chamber appealed the January ruling which allowed the city to proceed with the ordinance.