"Rolling Stone" magazine up for sale

Rolling Stone magazine is up for sale.

The magazine's founder Jann Wenner announced the sale on Sunday.

Rolling Stone has built a reputation over its 50-year history for being the voice for music lovers, with a focus on pop culture and politics.

Wenner told the New York Times that while he loves his job, letting it go is "the smart thing to do."

Rolling Stone reaches 60 million people each month, but, its journalistic reputation took a massive hit three years ago when it published a story about campus rape at the University of Virginia that was later debunked.

The magazine reached a settlement with the fraternity featured in the article along with a UVA administrator.