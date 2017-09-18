McDonald's Happy Meals changing drinks in November

(CNN) - McDonald's is dumping Minute Maid apple juice from its Happy Meals.

The fast-food chain said starting in November, Happy Meals will include an organic juice made by the brand 'Honest Kids,' which has less sugar.

McDonald's is making the change after hearing from parents who said they wanted a healthier drink choice for kids.

The Happy Meal has made other changes in the past, including smaller french fry portions and the addition of apple slices.

One non-profit that tackles childhood obesity said McDonald's could do more, like rotating-in different fruits to expose children to a variety of healthy foods.