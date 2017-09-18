Premiere dates for ABC's prime time shows

If you're looking for a list of when ABC's fall season starts, you've come to the right place.
Here's the rundown:
Mondays:
Dancing with the Stars - 7 p.m. - September 18
The Good Doctor - 9 p.m. - September 25
Tuesdays:
The Middle - 7 p.m. - October 3
Fresh Of The Boat - 7:30 p.m. - October 3
black-ish - 8 p.m. - October 3
The Mayor - 8:30 p.m. - October 3
Kevin (Probably) Saves The World - 9 p.m. - October 3
Wednesdays:
The Goldbergs - 7 p.m. - September 27
Speechless - 7:30 p.m. - September 27
Modern Family - 8 p.m. - September 27
American Housewife - 8:30 p.m. - September 27
Designated Survivor - 9 p.m. - September 27
Thursdays:
Grey's Anatomy - 7 p.m. - September 28
Scandal - 8 p.m. - September 28
How To Get Away With Murder - 9 p.m. - September 28
Fridays:
Once Upon A Time - 7 p.m. - October 6
Marvel's Inhumans - 8 p.m. - September 29
20/20 - 9 p.m.
Saturdays:
Saturday Night Football - September 2
Sundays:
The Toy Box - 6 p.m. - October 1
America's Funniest Home Videos - 6 p.m. - November 26
Shark Tank - 7-9 p.m. - October 1 (Will run from 8-9 p.m.after that)
Ten Days In The Valley - 9 p.m. - October 1
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.