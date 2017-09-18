Premiere dates for ABC's prime time shows

If you're looking for a list of when ABC's fall season starts, you've come to the right place.

Here's the rundown:

Mondays:

Dancing with the Stars - 7 p.m. - September 18

The Good Doctor - 9 p.m. - September 25

Tuesdays:

The Middle - 7 p.m. - October 3

Fresh Of The Boat - 7:30 p.m. - October 3

black-ish - 8 p.m. - October 3

The Mayor - 8:30 p.m. - October 3

Kevin (Probably) Saves The World - 9 p.m. - October 3

Wednesdays:

The Goldbergs - 7 p.m. - September 27

Speechless - 7:30 p.m. - September 27

Modern Family - 8 p.m. - September 27

American Housewife - 8:30 p.m. - September 27

Designated Survivor - 9 p.m. - September 27

Thursdays:

Grey's Anatomy - 7 p.m. - September 28

Scandal - 8 p.m. - September 28

How To Get Away With Murder - 9 p.m. - September 28

Fridays:

Once Upon A Time - 7 p.m. - October 6

Marvel's Inhumans - 8 p.m. - September 29

20/20 - 9 p.m.

Saturdays:

Saturday Night Football - September 2

Sundays:

The Toy Box - 6 p.m. - October 1

America's Funniest Home Videos - 6 p.m. - November 26

Shark Tank - 7-9 p.m. - October 1 (Will run from 8-9 p.m.after that)

Ten Days In The Valley - 9 p.m. - October 1