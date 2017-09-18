Altoona man charged with 9th OWI

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- An Altoona man was charged Monday with drunk driving for the ninth time.



Jon Stuart was charged in connection to his September 15, 2017 arrest. According to the criminal complaint, Altoona Police pulled Stuart over for going 60 m.p.h. in a 35 m.p.h. zone on Spooner Avenue. Another officer also claims that Stuart almost hit his squad car when pulling out of the 400 Club Bar.



According to the complaint, police claim that Stuart failed a variety of field sobriety tests. His blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit to drive.



Stuart returns to court on Oct. 26. If convicted of the OWI charge, he faces a minimum of three years in prison.,