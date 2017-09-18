Eau Claire city officials: Trees planted near Carson Causeway to increase fish population in Half Moon Lake

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Sunny days left to spend out on the water may be numbered, but on Half Moon Lake the number of fish left to be caught could be higher than you think.

As part of the Carson Causeway improvement project, Half Moon Lake will turn into a hot spot for fishing. The city will be planting what are called 'tree drops,' full size trees planted into the bank of the causeway. While the top of the tree might be seen along the surface, most of it is actually underwater.

City officials said the effort will give smaller bait fish a habitat, attracting bigger fish along the shoreline. The ultimate goal is to bring more fishermen to the shore to drop a line.

"Not everyone has access to a boat, and there's a lot of shoreline around Half Moon Lake that isn't the most easily accessed by the fishermen. But this is one spot where we can really improve that access and do what we can to engineer the area to attract the fish to make the fishing experience the best it can be," said Todd Chwala, the manager for the Eau Claire Parks, Forestry and Cemetery.

The city said staff will be working on getting the trees planted throughout the week. The causeway is expected to be open in November.

