Chippewa Co. solar project finalized, work continues on Xcel Energy panels

Chippewa County (WQOW) - The sun is being used to help provide power to hundreds of homes in the Chippewa Valley.



Dairyland Power Cooperative, which provides some power to Eau Claire Power Cooperative, unveiled a news solar power plant Monday. The new, roughly 4,000 solar panels can put out one megawatt of electricity, which is enough to power about 180 homes. The panels will even rotate east and west over the course of the day to get the most sun exposure.



Lynn Thompson, the president of Eau Claire Energy Cooperative, said advancements like this are environmentally friendly and even a good deal in the long run.



"It is very close to the price of conventional fossil fuels when you figure the all the cost in capital to build a new power plant, to provide coal, the transportation of the coal or the natural gas, the infrastructure it takes to do all that," Thompson said. "So, it is not all of it, it's not the entire solution, but it's part of the solution. We need to get our energy from a variety of different of different resources and this is just one of them."



The panels are on Highway OO east of Lake Hallie, and they've been working since June.



Meanwhile, down the road in Eau Claire, Xcel Energy's solar panel project is almost finished.



A spokesperson for Xcel said panel installation should be completed by the end of September, meaning it would be ready for use. Xcel is planning an official ribbon cutting sometime in October.