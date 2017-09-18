Eau Claire man charged for leading police on high speed chase

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- An Eau Claire man faces nine charges, including two felonies, after leading Eau Claire police on a high speed chase.



Gary Spear was charged Monday. According to the complaint, he was stopped by police on Sept. 1 in the Town of Brunswick. Spear did not hand over his insurance information when asked, and gave an identification card to the officer instead of a drivers license. When police ran his identification through their system, they found that Spear had his driving status revoked following a drunk driving conviction in 2015.



When backup arrived at the scene, Spear took off, driving the wrong way down Mitchell Road. He was able to elude police, allegedly reaching speeds of roughly 100 miles per hour. However, police were able to locate and arrest Spear two weeks later.



Spear faces felony charges of attempting to flee police and bail jumping. He returns to court Sept. 26.