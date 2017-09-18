DeLong Middle School staff make learning about "respect" fun

DeLong Middle School in Eau Claire is spending the school week learning about the word, "respect."

Students and staff are celebrating "Respect Week" to get kids focused on being respectful to each other and their family members.

Staff said DeLong put an emphasis on respect at the start of the year because they said it sets their students up for success in the classroom and in co-curricular activities.

Lars Long, the Dean of Students, said highlighting the word respect teaches students the expectations the staff at DeLong have set for their students.

"Respect is one of those things that promotes good education for not every school but just how we live our lives. We work to promote respect in our peers and our students, everyday," Long said.

Teachers and counselors set up assemblies, featured dress days and team-building exercises based on the word respect.

On Monday, students and staff wore hats to celebrate, "Put a Lid on Bullying" day.

Lillian Kufnar, a 6th grader, said she enjoys the activities during the week because they teach her how to be a respectful student.

"I feel like I'm a respectful student at DeLong if I am helping a teacher or not interrupting a teacher and helping other students and being kind to them," Kufnar said.

DeLong features a "core value" word to follow every month during the school year.

Staff said by educating students about the featured word, they are setting the students up for high school and beyond.