Altoona Compassion Coalition is challenging residents to help hungry neighbors

A food pantry started by a Chippewa Valley church, now fills a gap in the community, but its organizers are looking for the community's help to feed Altoona residents in need.

The Altoona Compassion Coalition, a food pantry through the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, is working with Feed My People Food Bank to help Altoona residents get the food they need.

To get 5,000 pounds of free food from Feed My People, the ACC is challenging the community to help them reach their goal of $5,000 in donations for the "Food For More" challenge.

Pastor Dan Kohn said the number of people who need help is increasing, especially with the cold weather approaching.

"I think it's a hidden problem for most communities. We like to assume since we are largely middle class, that everything is taken care of and that their aren't that many people or families that have the need, but if you take a look at the school system and the amount of children that are eligible for free and reduced lunches that gives us a clue in terms of what the income level is of parents," Kohn said.

Pastor Kohn said the ACC is taking donations for the match during September into October.

He said people can drop off donations at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church during morning office hours.