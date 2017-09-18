Old Abes & Huskies in midst of tough Big Rivers race

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- In the Big Rivers volleyball standings only two teams remain unbeaten in conference play - River Falls and Eau Claire Memorial. The reigning Conference Champion Wildcats are a perfect 23-0 on the season, while the Old Abes are 19-5.

Memorial swept Chippewa Falls this past Thursday. Its their third conference win, equaling their total from 2016. The Abes know they'll have their work cut out for them this week with a road match against Medford tomorrow, and a showdown with River Falls on Thursday. Head Coach Kris Chapman says this will be a good test for the team's defense.

"Our first thing that we always take care of every practice is serving strong. That's our motto, and if we serve strong, then the next step that we go out there is we play strong defense," Chapman explains, "We have to be scrappy, we have to communicate with one another because that can lead into lots of offensive opportunities. Who knows what's going to happen this week and hopefully we'll build on those things as we go."

Memorial takes on Medford tomorrow night at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Huskies have picked up right where they left off last season, sitting at 10-3 on the year, and 2-1 in the Big Rivers. That includes a sweep of Menomonie last Thursday and a runner up finish at their own invitational over the weekend. North did lose a number of key seniors including standout Brianna Banks, but Head Coach Perris Cooley says this year's seniors have really stepped up.

"We lost three very, very good seniors, and it's been a process to help fill those holes without a doubt," says Cooley, "I think we've got great senior leadership this year, we've got five great seniors this year, so it's a matter of those younger players learning and we're playing a lot of games to try and get them to a place where we can compete with teams like River Falls and give them a run for their money."

"We have some really good middles coming in," says senior Right-side hitter Mattea Peplinski, "We're learning quick and I think we'll be fine, we have some really good outside hitters coming back, we have our setter, our liberos."

Fellow senior defensive specialist Haley DeSouza echoes those sentiments, "We can build off of the team chemistry that we had last year and that helps build even more chemistry this year."

The Huskies host Rice Lake Thursday night at 7 p.m.