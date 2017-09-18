Eau Claire Police: Theft suspects in custody

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Eau Claire Police tell News 18 that theft suspects were taken into custody on Cameron Street Monday night.



Police responded to an unarmed theft at a Mega Holiday gas station on North Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire. The suspects were seen driving an SUV away from the scene. Police say that same vehicle was soon located at a Mega Holiday gas station on Cameron Street.



Sergeant Aaron Jensen tells News 18 that the suspects did enter the Cameron Street store, but did not attempt to steal anything. Sgt. Jensen says the suspects were arrested outside of the store.



Police tell News 18 that the community is not in danger.

This is a developing story. News 18 will pass along the latest information as it becomes available.