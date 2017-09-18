POLICE: Two men arrested in string of gas station thefts, robberies in Eau Claire, Chippewa Valley

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire police have released new information regarding a string of incidents at several gas stations on Monday evening.

News 18 spoke with Kyle Roder, a public information officer with the Eau Claire Police Department. On Monday shortly before 7:30 p.m., police received a report of a theft at the Kwik Trip on Otter Road in Altoona. Shortly after 8 p.m., police said a strong armed robbery occurred at the Mega Holiday on North Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire. Police were able to locate the two men at the Mega Holiday on Cameron Street and arrested them.

Roder said items were taken at the gas stations but would not comment on the specifics of what was taken, pending investigation. Police believe the string of gas station incidents that happened on Monday evening are all related and connected to the two men.

Eau Claire police are working with the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, as well as Menomonie Police Department, in other related incidents that happened in Foster and Menomonie in early September.

News 18 reported on September 11 when Menomonie police were searching for the suspect involved in a robbery at the Holiday gas station, located on North Broadway. In that incident, police said a man demanded money from the cashier, although he did not display or indicate he had a weapon. Police said the suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Also on September 11, Eau Claire police received a report of an attempted theft at the Mega Holiday on Western Avenue.

Roder said the incidents are still being investigated and police plan to release more information later this week.

