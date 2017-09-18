Suspect in area gas station thefts sentenced

UPDATE:

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - One of the suspects in a series of robberies and thefts from area gas stations was sentenced Thursday.



Aaron Schmidt, from Eau Claire, was sentenced by Judge John Manydeeds to a year in jail. He was also ordered to pay restitution.



Schmidt and David Meiser were charged in a September crime spree that began with an attempted robbery at a Holiday gas station on Western Avenue.



Later that same night, police said they grabbed a cash drawer from a convenience store in Foster.

Police said the pair also stole beer from an Altoona Kwik Trip, and a cash register from the Mega Holiday on North Clairemont Avenue.

They were caught a short time later at another Mega Holiday on Cameron Street.



Meiser was sentenced last month to ten months in jail.



Posted November 2017

UPDATE: One of the suspects in a series of robberies and thefts from area gas stations will be sentenced in January.



David Meiser pleaded no contest Monday to robbery with use of force in exchange for three other charges being dropped.



Meiser, and Aaron Schmidt, were charged in a September crime spree. Police said it began with an attempted robbery at a Holiday gas station on Western Ave. That same night, they allegedly grabbed a cash drawer from a convenience store in Foster.



The two were also accused of stealing beer from a Kwik Trip on Otter Road in Altoona, then stealing the cash register from the Mega Holiday on North Clairemont Ave. They were caught a short time later at another Mega Holiday on Cameron Street.



Schmidt is due back in court next month, when he is expected to plead guilty, or no contest, to some of the charges.



October 5, 2017

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - Two men involved in a string of gas station robberies and thefts from gas stations have been identified.

Charges were filed Thursday against David Meiser, of Evergreen, and Aaron Schmidt, of Eau Claire, for a crime spree that started in early September at a Holiday gas station on Western Avenue. In that incident, police said a man repeatedly ordered a clerk to open the cash register, but she refused, and he eventually left.

Later that same night, the men allegedly grabbed the cash drawer from a convenience store in Foster.

On Monday, the suspects are accused of stealing a 12-pack of beer from Kwik Trip on Otter Road in Altoona. About 1/2 hour later, police said the men stole the cash register from the Mega Holiday on North Clairemont Avenue. The men were caught a short time later in their vehicle at the Mega Holiday on Cameron Street.

Officers said Meiser smelled strongly of alcohol and attempted to kick an officer. They said Schmidt told them he is addicted to meth, had been living out of his vehicle because he didn't have any money and admitted to some of the thefts, including another one in Menomonie.

Both men are in jail on $10,000 cash bonds.

Posted Sept. 19, 2017:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire police have released new information regarding a string of incidents at several gas stations on Monday evening.

News 18 spoke with Kyle Roder, a public information officer with the Eau Claire Police Department. On Monday shortly before 7:30 p.m., police received a report of a theft at the Kwik Trip on Otter Road in Altoona. Shortly after 8 p.m., police said a strong armed robbery occurred at the Mega Holiday on North Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire. Police were able to locate the two men at the Mega Holiday on Cameron Street and arrested them.

Roder said items were taken at the gas stations but would not comment on the specifics of what was taken, pending investigation. Police believe the string of gas station incidents that happened on Monday evening are all related and connected to the two men.

Eau Claire police are working with the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, as well as Menomonie Police Department, in other related incidents that happened in Foster and Menomonie in early September.

News 18 reported on September 11 when Menomonie police were searching for the suspect involved in a robbery at the Holiday gas station, located on North Broadway. In that incident, police said a man demanded money from the cashier, although he did not display or indicate he had a weapon. Police said the suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Also on September 11, Eau Claire police received a report of an attempted theft at the Mega Holiday on Western Avenue.

Roder said the incidents are still being investigated and police plan to release more information later this week.

Posted September 18, 2017:

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Eau Claire Police tell News 18 that theft suspects were taken into custody on Cameron Street Monday night.



Police responded to an unarmed theft at a Mega Holiday gas station on North Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire. The suspects were seen driving an SUV away from the scene. Police say that same vehicle was soon located at a Mega Holiday gas station on Cameron Street.



Sergeant Aaron Jensen tells News 18 that the suspects did enter the Cameron Street store, but did not attempt to steal anything. Sgt. Jensen says the suspects were arrested outside of the store.



Police tell News 18 that the community is not in danger.

This is a developing story. News 18 will pass along the latest information as it becomes available.